Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 14.9% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). 303,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 76,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.59. The company has a market cap of £14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -952.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

