Venus Price Tops $6.53 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00023111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,877,641 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

