Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.52 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $97.52 million and $10.81 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00022913 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,877,330 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

