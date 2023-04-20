Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $41.28 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00317111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00539141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00436239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,945,982 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

