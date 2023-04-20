Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 4.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 721,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,714,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

