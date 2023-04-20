Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Highlander Partners L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Highlander Partners L.P. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,890 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 8.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vertiv worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 778,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,851. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

