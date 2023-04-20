Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50. 158,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 273,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.