Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Raised to GBX 385

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 385 ($4.76) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 425 ($5.26) to GBX 475 ($5.88) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.

