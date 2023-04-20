VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $474,632.12 and approximately $156.90 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

