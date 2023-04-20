VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

