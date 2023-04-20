Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,199 shares of company stock worth $22,439,094 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.