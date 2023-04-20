Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,199 shares of company stock worth $22,439,094 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

