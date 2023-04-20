Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

NYSE V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.73. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.