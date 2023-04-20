Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 120,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 156,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.