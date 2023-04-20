Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi Trading Down 1.6 %

VIVHY stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.