Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.90) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Volution Group Trading Up 2.4 %

FAN opened at GBX 424 ($5.25) on Thursday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.27. The stock has a market cap of £838.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,355.56 and a beta of 1.45.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

