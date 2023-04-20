VRES (VRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.26 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $87.26 million and approximately $723.10 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,857.65 or 0.99998266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03538035 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,114.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

