W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

