W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.8 %

WRB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

