W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

