W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $555.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $665.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

