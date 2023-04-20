W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $555.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
GWW opened at $665.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
