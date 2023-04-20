WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,740 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,781.56 ($54,886.95). 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

