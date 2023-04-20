Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.39 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,429,456 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

