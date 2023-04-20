WAXE Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $89,145.63 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $70.52 or 0.00246787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars.

