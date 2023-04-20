Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,053. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.