Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.41. The stock had a trading volume of 277,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

