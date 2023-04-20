Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,375. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

