Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 49,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

