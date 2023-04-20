Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 380,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

