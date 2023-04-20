Wealth Effects LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,419. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

