Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 229,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,300. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

