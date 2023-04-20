Wealth Effects LLC Sells 651 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,777,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,120,375. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

