Wealth Effects LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 97,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.47 million. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.