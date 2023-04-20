Wealth Effects LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 475,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,899. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.



