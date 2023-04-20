WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.42

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 151440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

