Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
