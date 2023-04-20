Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

