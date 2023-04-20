Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $51.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

