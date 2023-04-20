Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 5,819,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.