Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 5,819,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

