Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 179,946 shares.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

