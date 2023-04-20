Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 179,946 shares.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
