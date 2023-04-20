WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.