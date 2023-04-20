WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $701,488.17

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.38 million and approximately $701,488.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00317697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011913 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003491 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.