William Blair Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

