Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Wilmar International Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.
About Wilmar International
