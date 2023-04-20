Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

About Wilmar International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.