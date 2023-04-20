Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

