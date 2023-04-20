Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $28,895.25 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.44 billion and $179.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $28,895.25 or 0.99970922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,663 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

