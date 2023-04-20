Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $324.44 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $188.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $324.44 or 0.01124339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,281,131 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

