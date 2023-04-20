Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0670 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $120.05 million and $49,546.64 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,638,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,799,117 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,569,645 with 1,790,730,027 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06750371 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,583.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

