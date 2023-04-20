Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0674 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $120.70 million and $81,145.77 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,694,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,854,955 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,645,019 with 1,790,805,403 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06710422 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,900.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

