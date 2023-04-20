XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,091.97

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,091.97 ($25.89) and traded as low as GBX 2,026.30 ($25.07). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($26.36), with a volume of 48,293 shares traded.
XPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.07) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The stock has a market cap of £416.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2,044.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,201.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,091.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
