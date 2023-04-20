XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XWELL in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XWELL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of XWEL stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

XWELL, Inc provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public.

