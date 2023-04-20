XXEC Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

XXEC Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for 2.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.6 %

Cognex stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 52,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

